HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A special opportunity for high school students Thursday. A conference hosted by the organization Massachusetts Girls in Trades offered young women a chance to learn about career paths in high skilled and high paying jobs.

Girls from central and western Massachusetts all came to Holyoke High School’s Dean Campus Thursday to learn about careers in the trades. Thursday the Dean Campus opened its doors to female high school students who are also career technical education students looking to learn more about the high skilled and high paying jobs available to them after graduation. The event, sponsored by Massachusetts Girls in Trades, gave the students time to meet and connect with tradeswomen working in the field and learn about apprentice programs and local contractors.

Natalie, a junior at Dean is studying electrical. She helped put today’s event together and shares what she hopes these young women gain from attending. “I just hope that they know that there are people supporting them and there are many people who want to help them move forward with whatever trade or shop they are in and they enjoy doing,” said Dean. “I just really want them to know that all of us here put a lot of hard work into putting this together, so they can have these opportunities after they graduate.”

Massachusetts Girls in Trades is taking this career fair and conference across the state. The principal of Holyoke High School’s Dean Campus told said that the school has seen a resurgence in popularity.