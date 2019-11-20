Massachusetts House votes to ban hand-held devices while driving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts House voted 153 to 1 to approve the legislation that bans everyone from using handheld electronic devices while driving.

Massachusetts currently bans texting while driving and prohibits drivers under the age of 18 from using hand-held electronic devices.

The new bill would extend that hand-held device ban to drivers of all ages. The bill would allow drivers a single tap or swipe to turn on a hands-free feature like Bluetooth. But otherwise, drivers won’t be allowed to touch or even hold the phone while driving regardless of whether you’re stopped at a red light.

Drivers could be fined anywhere between $100 and $500 dollars if they’re caught using their phone while driving.

Lawmakers are predicting that the bill, which took years to come together, will save countless lives on the roads.

