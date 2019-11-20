Massachusetts House votes to pass hands-free driving bill

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts House voted 153 to 1 to approve legislation that bans all people from using handheld electronic devices while driving.

It’s illegal to text and drive in Massachusetts but if the bill is signed into law, everyone, regardless of age, will no longer be able to use their phones at all while driving.

Lawmakers are predicting a new hands-free driving bill will save lives on Massachusetts roads. The new bill bans all drivers from using any handheld electronic devices while driving,

Local drivers are welcoming the possibility of the new law, some telling 22News, they’ve personally witnessed scary situations where people were distracted behind the wheel.

“I’ll be on the highway and see someone texting going into lanes,” said Richard Kneszewski of Chicopee. “When I used to ride my motorcycle a lady almost hit me sure enough, I look up and she’s texting on her phone so absolutely I think it’s a good idea.”

The bill would allow drivers a single tap or swipe to turn on a hands-free feature like Bluetooth, but otherwise, they won’t be allowed to touch or even hold the phone while driving, regardless if you’re stopped at a red light.

Cheryl Chavis of Agawam told 22News, “when you stop at stoplights you can see who’s texting and it’s just awful. I just hate it it’s like a pet peeve so I’m really happy that this is happening.”

Drivers could be fined anywhere between $100 and $500 if caught using their phones while driving. As of right now, Massachusetts is the only state in New England without a “hands-free driving” law.