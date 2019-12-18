Massachusetts lawmakers discuss plans to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles

A car emitts carbon monoxide gas from its exhaust tailpipe, showing how pollution is formed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers are working on a plan to reduce the number of carbon emissions from vehicles.

The Transporation Climate Initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions of up to 25 percent by 2032, but it will come at a cost for Massachusetts drivers.

Their goal of reducing carbon emissions by 25 percent would add an estimated 17 cents to the price of a gallon of gas starting in 2022. A recent poll showed that 68 percent of Massachusetts residents surveyed would pay more money on gas in support of this program.

The program would set limitations on emissions from fuel and use the extra money from gas to improve the Massachusetts transportation infrastructure.

“I think I would yes because children in this society have to be able to do everything in the future so it’s up to us so yes I would,” said Marrie Francisco, a Ludlow driver.

Opponents of the state proposal argue that the increased gas prices would hurt small businesses, commuters, and working families. Massachusetts could also elect for a smaller goal of reducing carbon emissions by 22.5 percent.

The cost of gas per gallon would drop to 9 cents.

Gov. Baker who has announced his support for this program is expected to sign the proposal next spring once its finalized.