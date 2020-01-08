Massachusetts lawmakers react to Iran’s missile attack on bases housing U.S. troops

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are reacting to Iran’s attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

The U.S. military said Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases. American troops were stationed at those bases.

The attack took place hours after the funeral for Iranian military general Qasem Suleimani. President Trump said in a tweet “All is well. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” He said there will be a formal statement Wednesday morning.

Not all lawmakers agree with the President and they want to see some restraint. Congressman Richard Neal, whose office is here at the Springfield Federal Courthouse, tweeted “I urge the Trump administration and the Iranian government to take a step back from the brink – and exercise restraint to prevent further intensification of hostilities.”

Massachusetts Senator and Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren are also calling for deescalating tensions in the Middle East. She said the American people do not want a war with Iran.