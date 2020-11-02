Massachusetts Lottery claim center moves to West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, the Massachusetts Lottery claim center will be open in West Springfield.

The last day to claim a prize up to $100,000 at the Fort Street in Springfield location will be on Friday, November 6. The claim center is moving to the Century Plaza at 383 Memorial Avenue in West Springfield. The new claim center will be open at 8:45 a.m. starting Monday, November 9.

The western Massachusetts location will be able to help winners claim their prizes up to $100,000 Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (excluding holidays). Any prize claims over $100,000 must be claimed at the Massachusetts Lottery’s Headquarters at 150 Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester.