Massachusetts Lottery to host holiday toy drive

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Lottery announced this week its plans to host a holiday toy drive at lottery collection centers across the state.

The state lottery is requesting customers to assist them in their annual Holiday Toy Drive to benefit the

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program and other local efforts. The drive is the sixth consecutive year that the Massachusetts State lottery is participating in the collection. Those participating are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped, age-appropriate gifts to participating lottery collection centers.

“We greatly appreciate the kindness and compassion our customers show each and every year,” said

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “Their

generosity and support will help to make the holidays brighter for deserving families all over the state

during this holiday season.”

The collection runs from November 26 through Monday, December 13. Toys can be dropped off at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters and at its prize claim centers in Braintree, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester. The hours for those centers are Monday through Friday, from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Massachusetts Lottery is also using the opportunity of the toy drive to remind consumers that lottery tickets are only for those ages 18 and older and should not be given to minors.

“We are grateful for the desire to help others that our customers demonstrate each holiday season,”

said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Mass Lottery. “The holidays are also an important

time to remind people that Lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for anyone under the age of 18.”