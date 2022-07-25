SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend the World Health Organization designated Monkeypox as an international public health emergency.

It comes as health officials on the global and state level are trying to get the vaccine out to those at a higher risk.

The Massachusetts department of public health noted a lack of national supply in this most recent update, as cases almost doubled from 18 to 30.

11 clinics were allocated vaccine doses from the state, with two of those clinics right here in Springfield: Tapestry Health and Baystate Brightwood Health Center. These doses are for people who have known or are presumed to have had exposure to the rash-like disease.

Congressman Jim McGovern said they’ve learned from COVID-19 when it comes to responding to outbreaks. “When we had the vaccine, we mass produced it, and got it out to everybody. We need to do the same thing, if that is what’s recommended with regards to Monkeypox. We want to get ahead of this,” he said.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, almost 200,000 Monkeypox vaccines have been put out, and they’re ramping up inspections to have 800,000 sets to come out this summer.