Massachusetts mask order to be lifted by Memorial Day weekend in most places

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – By May 29, Memorial Day weekend, Massachusetts is lifting the face-covering order in most settings.

However, it’s not going away entirely, you’ll still need a mask in certain areas.

Masks are getting closer to becoming a thing of the past. The Baker Administration will rescind the current face-covering order next weekend. Governor Charlie Baker credits the state’s vaccination efforts.

The Commonwealth leads the nation in vaccinating residents, with 75 percent of adults receiving at least one dose. Massachusetts is on track to fully vaccinate 4.1 million residents or 75 percent of adults by the beginning of June.

“We know that in our long-term care facilities where most have been vaccinated, we are seeing very few deaths. We know that in the 51 years and older age group, we are seeing very few cases of COVID-19. So vaccinations work and that’s the path we must continue on,” said Springfield Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

Non-vaccinated individuals are still advised to continue wearing face masks and to continue distancing in most settings. However, fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a face-covering or social distance indoors or outdoors.

Face coverings will still be required on public and private transportation. They will also remain required indoors for staff and students in schools K-12 and early education providers.

Starting Tuesday, youth and amateur sports will no longer require face coverings for youth athletes 18 and under while playing outdoors.

“If you are vaccinated you can feel very safe and that’s why indoors and outdoors and in certain settings, as long as it’s not in a major event or a healthcare setting, you can feel safe without a mask or distancing,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer of Mercy Medical Center.

New cases have dropped by 89 percent since January 8. COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 88 percent since January 1. The administration is expected will release updated guidance for summer camps on May 29.