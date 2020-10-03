Massachusetts Military Support Foundation continues Food4Vets food drive

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation continued its ‘Food4Vets food drive Friday in Agawam.

Registered participants will be able to pick up a Food4Vets prepackaged perishable food box each week in October. The food boxes will have dairy, meat, and produce.

The drive will take place on Wednesdays and Fridays afternoon at the Agawam Empowerment Center.

22News spoke with the event coordinator, Ken Melanson, who told 22News that it’s important to support those in need, especially during the pandemic.

“This is available to the general public, not just the veterans who we’ve been serving the last six months, but to anyone who can register and anyone who can use this help,” said Melanson.

You must register to receive a food box, to learn how just head to the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation website.