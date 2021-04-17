Massachusetts Military Support Foundation distributes 2 million pounds of food

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After months of serving families in need in western Massachusetts,

the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation has reached two million pounds of food given away to those who need it the most.

U.S. Army Veteran, Christian DiLuzio, of Veterans Inc. is part of the many organizations who have been partnering with the foundation for the food distribution.

“It’s amazing, this has been an accomplishment over the last year, that many meals, thousands, millions, of meals across the Commonwealth for our residents who are in desperate need, me and my team are in awe and we are humbled to be a small part of this,” DiLuzio told 22News.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and volunteers have been serving tens of thousands of families in Massachusetts with essential food kits to fight food insecurity, especially during the pandemic.

The organization has been giving away roughly 3,000 boxes of food per week to local families in need since last year. The Food kits weigh a total of 35 pounds and include dairy products, fruits, veggies, a gallon of milk, and cooked meats.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the event on Saturday to help distribute the two millionth pound of food.

“Anything we can do to help out the residents of Springfield, the surrounding areas, especially our veterans and military personnel. We need to do it and we will continue to do it,” Mayor Sarno said.

Food distribution takes place on Saturdays at the Eastfield Mall and it’s open to the public. For more information, click here.