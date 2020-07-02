Massachusetts Military Support Foundation kicks off Food-4-Vets campaign

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation kicked off its Food-4-Vets food drive Wednesday night in Agawam.

The foundation will be providing two weeks of shelf-stable food free of charge to veterans and gold-star families. The drive will take place Wednesday and Friday afternoons at the Agawam Empowerment Center.

22News spoke with one organizer of the foundation who told us doing these drives are important, especially during the pandemic.

“We have been able to help a lot of veterans and gold star families in need during the pandemic and we continue to help them and it’s our privilege to do so,” Kenny Melanson said.

