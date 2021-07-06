Massachusetts Military Support Foundation offering ‘Food-4-Vets’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is offering their food distribution program “Food-4-Vets.”

A box of food is filled with healthy, non-perishable food that can provide two weeks worth of meals. Organizers of the program said that what was a way to help during the pandemic turned into a way to thank military members for their service.

The Empowerment Center Executive Director, Kenny Melanson, told 22News, “I have a passion to serve the veterans, and they don’t get everything they deserve in my opinion, so I’m privileged to be part of this.”

Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is also preparing to open its new empowerment center at the Eastfield Mall. The center will provide free food and personal hygiene products to veterans and active-duty military and their families.