CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is considered the most bicycle-friendly state in the country, according to a report from the League of American Bicyclists.

The state got the number one spot after getting an ‘A’ grade in categories like infrastructure, funding, and policies. The Baker administration has been pushing bicycles since 2015, implementing a statewide bike plan.

Eva Fahey of Chicopee said, “We love biking in Massachusetts. The trails are really beautiful and it’s easy to cross at the roadways which makes it feel safer because we bike with our kids.”

Bike riders in the state actually can attribute some infrastructure to the pandemic. Programs like the Shared Streets and Spaces Program sprang up in 2020 to build more outdoor spaces and ended up creating more bike paths in parts of the state.