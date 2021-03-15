Massachusetts National Guard training at the Big E

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts National Guard’s 1st civil support team will be conducting a training exercise in West Springfield.

The training will utilize buildings and facilities on the Big E fairgrounds, so if you see National Guard vehicles and troops there, that’s why.

Massachusetts National Guard members to assist in Washington DC

A disaster response training exercise will include emergency response vehicles and troops in the area.

The exercise will last all week, with the most active days being Tuesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today