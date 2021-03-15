Massachusetts National Guard training at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts National Guard’s 1st civil support team will be conducting a training exercise in West Springfield.

The training will utilize buildings and facilities on the Big E fairgrounds, so if you see National Guard vehicles and troops there, that’s why.

A disaster response training exercise will include emergency response vehicles and troops in the area.

The exercise will last all week, with the most active days being Tuesday and Thursday.