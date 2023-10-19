SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local law enforcement officers were honored at the annual State Police Awards Ceremony Thursday in Springfield.

Thursday, officers from across the commonwealth are being recognized for their valiant efforts, hardwork, and unwavering commitment to the communities they serve.

The officers at Thursday’s ceremony received a variety of prestigious awards such as the medal of valor, distinguished service awards, as well as the Paul Doherty Award, which is presented for exceptional service and contributions toward advancing the police profession.

Lt. James Guido, Chairman of the Massachusetts State Police Awards Committee, told 22News about the significance of today’s ceremony, “SOT”

Officers were joined by their friends and family as well as local and state dignitaries.