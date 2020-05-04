Massachusetts prepares for possible second wave of COVID-19 in the fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Massachusetts is teaming up with six other northeastern states in preparation for a possible second wave of COVID-19 in the fall.

The purpose of the coalition will be to help states buy things like personal protective equipment and ventilators and increase the buying power of each state. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the creation of a northeastern regional partnership on Sunday.

The other states involved are New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsyvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island and competition between states is still high for medical supplies. Governor Cuomo said that this partnership will help everyone involved.

The states have already partnered to move towards a gradual reopening of their respective economies.