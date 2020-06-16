Massachusetts providing additional Covid-19 testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is continuing to ramp up testing. On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, you can get tested for free at a local testing site.

There are currently seven sites in western Massachusetts.

The Baker administration wants to get a better sense of COVID-19 transmission at large gatherings like the protests and rallies. They’re urging that you get tested even if you don’t have any symptoms.

Springfield resident Stephen Cary told 22News that he’s worried that there’ll be a spike in Covid-19 cases again.

“I drove by some restaurants the other day and saw people out at picnic tables. And I thought boy this could really have a turn for the worse,” said Cary. “And I think to stay on top of it and make it easy for people to get tested is one way we can stay ahead of this curve.”