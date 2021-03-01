Massachusetts rejects idea of regional mass vaccination site at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents will have to wait a little longer before they see another regional mass vaccination site.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News that the site planned for The Big E Fairgrounds didn’t make the first round of regional vaccination clinics.

However, Reichelt said he’s hopeful that with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being approved, they could potentially open their site sometime in the near future.

“We’re also very close to downtown Springfield, so I do think The Big E being in West Springfield at the crossroads of New England makes sense, I think right now it’s just the lack of doses they have to allocate to us is what’s really holding it all up,” Mayor Reichelt said.

The mayor added that even though the West Springfield Senior Center will no longer be operating as a vaccination clinic after this week, residents will still be able to call in to get help from their staff to set up vaccination appointments elsewhere.