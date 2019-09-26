Massachusetts residents now travel to Connecticut for vape products

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sale of all vaping product has been banned in Massachusetts for four months, but customers can still buy the banned products just over the state line.

Vape shops were busy in Connecticut Wednesday, one day after Governor Charlie Baker imposed the ban. 22News crews were outside an Enfield vape shop, where almost all of the cars in the parking lot had Massachusetts license plates.

One local resident told 22News the ban won’t stop vaping, and it could just hurt people trying to quit cigarettes.

“I think that they are going to go out and buy it some of them that I know and there are others that I think are going to go back to cigarette smoking,” said Gregory Dwight of Springfield.

More than 63 vaping related illnesses were reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The ban on sales of vaping products will run through late January of 2020.