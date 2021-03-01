Massachusetts residents still frustrated with state’s COVID-19 vaccine sign-up

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The vaccine sign up process continues to frustrate hundreds of residents.

22News has received a number of messages from discouraged viewers who are having problems accessing the 211 hotline.

One man said when he and his wife called 211, their information was taken down, and they were told they would receive a call back to book an appointment.

When they didn’t hear back, they called again. This time, they were disconnected from the line three times while trying to sign up for a vaccine.

Holyoke resident Angelo Rota told 22News, “You want to at least see that there’s a system in place. if you have to wait your turn that’s fine but you really want to see a system that’s going to work.”

Other people reported extremely long wait times and still being unable to book an appointment by phone.