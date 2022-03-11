SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With many people now relying on gas rewards apps to find the cheapest gas, how far people are willing to travel for it?

According to AAA, the current national average is $4.36 in Massachusetts. 22News took a look at GasBuddy on Friday, and found in Hampden County you could pay a difference of about 30 cents for a gallon of regular gas depending on the city or town you’re in.

“I do look around sometimes I do have time. Sometimes I just have to get fuel depending on where I am what part of the state I am in. Sometimes I get gas where I get gas,” said Art Johnson of Southbridge.

Grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and gas stations have gas rewards. And you can also visit GasBuddy to find out where the best gas prices are near you.