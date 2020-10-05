Massachusetts restaurants take on first weekend of bar seating during pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — As Massachusetts enters Step 2 of Phase 3, restaurants and other eateries continue to expand seating, and that now includes bar seating.

22News spoke with one local who said he looks forward to watching football from the bar again.

“I think it’s really good news,” said Victor DeCaro of Southwick. “I think restaurants are taking all the precautions for their bar areas to make it safe to go. So I look forward to going with my friends for some Sunday Night Football.”

Bill Stetson, owner of the Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Chicopee, has been looking forward to the new seating guidelines.

The majority of the restaurant’s patrons are sports fans. Having the bar available to customers, equipped with a Plexiglas barrier will be good for business. Especially on big-game nights.

“It’s really good to be able to serve people under the Plexiglas,” Stetson said. “It’s going to make it a lot easier for our staff. The big one is the 10 people, going from six to 10 people. Everything about this is good and we are going in the right direction.”

New seating guidelines also allow Massachusetts restaurants to sit up to 10 people to a table for indoor and outdoor dining.

Massachusetts Reopening Plan