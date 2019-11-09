Massachusetts RMV to reopen Tuesday following system updates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Technology upgrades to the Massachusetts RMV are throwing a wrench in driver’s inspection plans this weekend.

All RMV services are unavailable until Tuesday as the service applies much-needed upgrades to its technology systems.

Vehicle inspections, service center appointments and even online services are suspended during the overhaul.

While some drivers are frustrated they have to push back their inspection, most are patient, recognizing the need for updates, just as Lee Curtis of Southwick has done.

Curtis told 22News, “I mean yeah its a bit of an inconvenience, but it will be better in the future. Everything has to be upgraded eventually.”

Services will reopen on Tuesday. The RMV says the upgrades are meant to improve the quality of their services, statewide.