Massachusetts RMV limits customer visits at open locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles is taking measures to reduce customer visits due to recent activity of COVID-19.

According to the Massachusetts RMV, open centers will be issued tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis as the company cracks down the limitation of visitors. Tickets will be served from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. timeframe or the 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in groupings.

In addition to changes, Governor Baker issued an Executive Order that Learner’s Permits dated between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020, will continue to stay active until 60 days after the printed expiration date. CDL road tests are still taking place at this time.

Only the following RMV centers will be open until further notice:

Boston/Haymarket

Brockton

Fall River

Lawrence

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Springfield

Worcester

Milford – Commercial Driver’s License/Permit Only

Wilmington – Commercial Driver’s License/ Permit Only

NEW: Limited #RMV Service Centers beginning 3/18. Please visit https://t.co/wNKxsjSHqq for more detailed information pic.twitter.com/SDmMPG7lI4 — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) March 18, 2020

For more information on RMV changes, click here.