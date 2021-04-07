Massachusetts RMV offers certain hours for seniors 65+

(WWLP) – Seniors are now able to book in-person appointments at certain Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle locations during designated senior hours.

Originally just those 75 and older could book those senior appointments but now residents 65 and older are now able to book appointments. Services available during those times include driver’s license and ID renewals and registration and title transactions.

Hours vary by location and you can book appointments online.

The following RMV locations are participating: