Massachusetts sales tax holiday weekend ends Sunday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is the last day shoppers in Massachusetts can take advantage of not having to pay 6.25 percent sales tax on most items.

While big ticket items such as furniture and appliances are typically popular, many people use the weekend to buy all sorts of items.

“Some clothing and I’m going to pick up a generator right now. So we’re going to Costco to get a generator,” said Anthony Barbutti of Longmedow, who noted the tax-free holiday as an added bonus for his weekend shopping. “Because there’s no taxes and when we lose power.”

No retroactive tax is due if you exchange or return an item that you purchased during the tax-free weekend, after the weekend is over.

Items that are excluded from tax free weekend includes meals, boats, cars, tobacco and marijuana products. As well as any single item over $2,500. But not everyone is on board with having the tax holiday this year.

“I don’t think we should have one this year,” Stephen Haskins of East Longmeadow said. “Retail businesses have lost so much money and the government has lost so much revenue.”

Store managers told 22News Sunday that the weekend has allowed them to make up some of their losses after shutting down earlier this summer.

Governor Baker signed legislation in 2018 making tax free weekend an annual holiday, so if you missed this year, there’s always next year.