Massachusetts School Building Authority approves funding for new schools in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts School Building Authority approved $73.2 million for new middle schools in Holyoke.

Holyoke hasn’t had a new school building constructed since 1989, 30 years ago. Right now, there is no adequate space for 6th-8th graders in Holyoke.

But by building the two new proposed schools it will allow for a proper middle school model and open up more space in elementary schools for more Pre-K classes.

A 550 student school would replace peck school and a second 550 student school would be built at the corner of Cabot Street and Chestnut Street.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is excited about the opportunity it will bring to Holyoke’s middle schoolers.

“Kids in Holyoke deserve state of the art facilities just like kids in other communities, and the access to science engineering technology art and music spaces. We want to make sure that these middle schools are designed in a way that provides the best possible learning environment,” Morse told 22News.

The grant will only be given to the city if voters approve the grant. Taxpayers will have to pay the additional $56 million to fund the project.

There will be a vote on the project on November 5.