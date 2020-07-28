Massachusetts school districts given additional time to prepare for upcoming year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most local school districts were eyeing the last week of August for the start of the school year, but that’s expected to change.

State Education officials and teachers unions agreed to reduce the total number of school days from 180 to 170, to give districts more time to prepare and adjust to the new social distancing, sanitation, and PPE protocols.

Even before they reached the agreement, West Springfield was already planning to delay the start of the school year.

“We were looking at a delayed start either way to go into September. Just because for one, it gives our staff time to be back at school to meet with parents, to understand how this school year is going to work. We don’t really know what’s going to happen, the only thing I know is that this year and every aspect is going to be different.” West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt

Mayor Reichelt said they are submitting three different learning plans to the state by Friday. However, based on recent studies, their schools don’t have the capacity for everyone to return to school, and practice social distancing of six feet. He even was skeptical about a hybrid plan based on the bus seat limitations.

West Springfield does not have a tentative start date for the school year. All we know is that it will be sometime in September.