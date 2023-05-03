SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Secretary of Education and the Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools toured Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary School in Springfield.

From social isolation to virtual learning, the Superintendent Dan Warwick says these are just a few of the challenges students faced during the pandemic. Now back in the classroom, he believes that students are adjusting fairly well.

“It was long overdue and there were was learning loss that occurred because that virtual learning wasn’t for everyone and there’s a lot you can see going on now, where we are filling those gaps and catching kids up,” said Warwick.

Massachusetts Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler told 22News the creativity and thoughtfulness that went into this school shows what an elementary school should be. Tutwiler says he’s thrilled that students get to call it their home during the school day.

“The staff here, to the leadership here, they put every thought and piece of their energy to really make sure the students have everything that they need. They are responsive, they are attentive. There’s really good things going on at this school,” said Tutwiler.

The $82 million Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary School houses two neighborhood schools in one. Tutwiler says this model creates a school for two different communities to enjoy.

“Some shared spaces… gymnasium, the media center, the cafeteria. So a really thoughtful creative way to create again a brand new school,” said Tutwiler.

According to Warwick, the school was designed with the elementary students in mind. He says it was not optimal to build one school with more than 900 kids. He adds that the school’s unique design will also be used for the new Deberry Elementary School in Mason Square, which is about 85 percent completed and will open in the fall.