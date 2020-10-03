Massachusetts seeing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a week since we saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Massachusetts.

22News spoke to Doctor Ira Helfand who said that people are becoming more relaxed in following guidelines as re-opening continues but we cannot stop following safety precautions.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris, said that people are starting to have larger gatherings than what is permitted, leading to a spike in cases in Springfield recently.

On Friday, the state reported 753 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths. On the 1st, the state said the 7 day weight average of positive tests was up to 1.1 percent, up from our lowest rate .8 percent on September 23rd. On Friday, the state confirmed 64 new cases in Hampden County, 25 new cases in Hampden County, one new case in Franklin County and two new cases in Berkshire County.

Right now hospitalizations are down around the state, but Commissioner Caulton-Harris says a spike in hospitalizations typically happens two weeks after a spike in cases.

Rising cases have clamped the breaks on a few western Massachusetts communities reopening efforts. Springfield has moved into the red, or ‘high-risk’ category, preventing it from moving with the rest of the state to Phase 2 of Step 3 in the state’s reopening plan. That means no laser tag, obstacle courses, retail fitting rooms or increases in gathering limits.

The neighboring towns of Chicopee, Wilbraham and East Longmeadow each remain at moderate risk. Only high-risk cities and towns are prevented from moving ahead. In order to reach Step 2, Springfield must get its new daily cases below eight per 100,000 and stay there for three weeks.