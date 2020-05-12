Massachusetts seeing an increase in travel during stay at home order

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is seeing an increase in travel amid stay at home orders due to the coronavirus.

It will still be at least a week until Massachusetts starts to reopen the businesses that were closed in late March, but people are beginning to travel more, because well, they are getting tired of staying at home.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said Monday, residents are starting to get out and about more as potential cases of “quarantine fatigue” set in. Pollack said travel is generally down 50 to 70 percent in Massachusetts. The Department of Transportation and the Governor’s reopening advisory board are using a new data set to track travel and understand how it is being affected by the pandemic.

Some data shows that Massachusetts residents resumed some travel recently. April 27 saw roughly 27 million vehicles miles traveled which was about 70 to 90 percent below the average day in January depending on the county. One week later there were 41 million vehicle miles traveled which is an increase of more than 50 percent from April 27.

MassDOT expects more drivers on the road as the weather gets nicer.