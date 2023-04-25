(WWLP) – A sobriety checkpoint will be held in Hampden County to help prevent under-the-influence driving.

Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, states the checkpoint will be held somewhere in Hampden County between this Saturday and Sunday. An additional checkpoint is being held in Middlesex County Friday into Saturday.

Sobriety checkpoints are randomly done to help educate drivers and bring awareness to detecting a motorist driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

State Police say the checkpoints will be done during various hours and the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary. Signs will also inform drivers of an upcoming checkpoints to reduce fear and anxiety.

This sobriety checkpoint was funded through a grant by the Officer of Grants and Research of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.