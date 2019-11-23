Massachusetts State Police host western Massachusetts food drive

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – For the fourth year running, State Police Detectives hosted a food drive in western Massachusetts on Saturday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office and its State Police Detective unit stationed themselves outside of the Wilbraham Big Y for hours Saturday collecting food for local charities.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Detective Unit and Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni filled truck beds with groceries from generous residents.

The donations will be distributed to local pantries and charities.

Wales resident Kristen Kemp was shopping but was more than happy to donate to a good cause.

“I just think it’s important to donate to people who don’t have the ability to buy like I do, to purchase items,” said Kemp. “If we can all help out a little bit it goes a long way.”

Kemp went on to say how nice it is to see police giving back in a different way, beyond protecting and serving our communities.