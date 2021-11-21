Massachusetts State Police hosts local food drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday morning the Hampden District Attorney’s office is holding a food drive in Springfield.

This food drive is a partnership between Hampden Districts Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police and Big Y grocery stores. This event will be held outside the Big Y, in Wilbraham.

Collections like these are especially important during this time of year, as families experience added expenses during the holidays. Canned and other non perishable items are the best options to donate.