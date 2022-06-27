BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two victims have been identified following a car accident killing three of the four occupants in Brimfield Sunday.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, 19-year-old Vincent J. Ardizzoni of Holland and 18-year-old Shane M. Douglas of West Brookfield were all killed in the crash, the third victim is a 17-year-old boy from Oxford whose name will not be released due to his age.

A 17-year-old boy from Brookfield survived and is in Harrington Hospital with serious injuries.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the call came in just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday to the area of 40 East Brimfield Holland Road. When troopers arrived, they said they found a 2006 Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over 40 feet into the woods.

Police were called for reports of a crash at around 12:50 a.m. to the area of 40 East Brimfield Holland Road.

When troopers arrived, they said they found a 2006 Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over 40 feet into the woods. Three of the four occupants died at the crash location.

Superintendent Deborah Boyd confirmed two of the teens killed were students at Tantasqua Regional High School, which is located in Fiskdale. Counselors will be available at the high school at the beginning of the week for anyone in the school community who needs support.

The crash is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police-Sturbridge, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.