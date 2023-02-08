WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are investigating after human remains were recovered in Westfield.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio said partial human remains were found inside Stanley Park in a heavily wooded area (which encompasses nearly 230 acres) adjacent to the park.

A hunter reportedly found the remains on Saturday at around 5 p.m. The remains were determined to be of 57-year-old Timothy Kolendo of Westfield. Kolendo was reported missing over three years ago in December 2019.

A friend told police that Kolendo may have been paranoid and attempting to disappear “off the grid.” He was last seen on November 30, 2019, he left behind his phone, his vehicle, and his bank account has not been used since his disappearance.

Photo: Westfield Police Department

The partial skeletal remains were found in a wooded and swampy area deep inside the park. The search resumed Tuesday afternoon with members of the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, which is specially trained in search and rescue operations, along with detectives and K-9 units. No additional remains or related items were located.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the partial remains, including dental evidence belonging to Kolendo. State Police say there is no evidence to suggest Kolendo’s death is suspicious.