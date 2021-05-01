Massachusetts State Police searching for missing woman

WORTHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police and local firefighters are searching for a missing woman and her dog in the Peru State Forest.

According to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, a woman reportedly took her dog for a walk in the forest in the area of River Road in Worthington around 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

The woman and her dog have not returned, the police have conducted an initial search of the area but did not locate the woman or dog.

The State Police have activated a specialized search and rescue unit to assist in the search.

No more information has been released at the moment.