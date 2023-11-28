AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam police are alerting residents that the Massachusetts State Police may be seen inside and around Robinson State Park for training purposes Tuesday night.

From 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Massachusetts State Police will be conducting night training at Robinson State Park. Residents may see an Air Wing helicopter flying low at times with the possible use of its spotlight.

In addition, there will be multiple marked and unmarked State Police cruisers.