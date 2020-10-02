Massachusetts state rep. calls for repeal of Springfield social media policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shortly after the firing of mayoral aide Daryl Moss Thursday morning, a state representative is calling on the Springfield government to repeal the social media policy.

Moss’ termination was confirmed by Mayor Sarno after Moss allegedly violated the city’s social media policy.

Now Carlos Gonzalez, a state representative, is calling on the mayor and City Council to reconsider, review and repeal the Social Media policy.

Gonzalez told 22News, “Social media posts whether that be Daryl Moss, or Florissa Fuentes need to have their due process. And the social media policy in Springfield needs to be updated to be able to provide that due process.”

On Wednesday, Moss and 50 of his supporters held a news conference outside City Hall to address the post that allegedly violated the policy.

Moss had worked in the mayor’s office for 12 years.