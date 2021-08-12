Massachusetts stores, shoppers ready for tax-free weekend

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re in the market for some big-ticket items, you’re in luck because this weekend is the state’s tax-free holiday.

Every year, residents take advantage of the tax-free holiday by waiting to purchase more expensive items.

22News visited Allied Flooring, Paint, and Design in Agawam this evening as the store prepares for the busy weekend. Allied is offering extra deals to make the holiday more appealing to shoppers.

The store recommends people “pre-shop” before the weekend to make purchasing on Saturday and Sunday easier.

Scott Day, Sales and Design Associate, “So we’ve been preparing throughout the week, we’ve been doing presales, people have been coming in getting measured, we’ve been getting the quotes and they’re ready to roll for Saturday because we expect it to be busy in here.”

La-Z-Boy, which has a location in West Springfield, is offering an additional 30 percent off now through Sunday.