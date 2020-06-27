Massachusetts Teachers Association asking for temporary end to MCAS

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Educators are now making their voices heard in response to guidelines released by governor baker on schools re-opening this fall.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association created a platform with a list of things they want from the state to make returning to school safe from the perspectives of teachers.

One of the biggest things the union says they want from Governor Charlie Baker in order to meet the needs of students is full funding of the Student Opportunity Act from the state. They also want all of the 2,000 positions that were cut from layoffs and non-renewals to be restored and more educations to be added.

Massachusetts Teachers Association President, Merri Najimy, told 22News that teachers and faculty are asking for MCAS to end so educators can have more flexibility in planning curriculum amid the pandemic.

“It’s going to be our educators and families of color, already at risk with pre-existing conditions that are going to be impacted worse,” said Najimy. “And I have to be honest with you, many of our members yesterday were expressing the view that relaxing the standards is beginning to feel like a science experiment that’s toying with everybody’s lives.”

In Springfield, the school system created a three-pronged back-to-school plan, one for in-person learning, another for full remote learning, and a third hybrid plan.

The teacher’s association also wants the state to fully fund personal protective equipment.