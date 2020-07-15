Massachusetts teachers calling for phased re-opening, curriculum changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Massachusetts teachers unions are calling on the state to change education during this coronavirus-era which includes a phased re-opening plan similar to the state’s re-opening plan.

In a letter, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the Boston Teachers Union, and the American Federation of Teachers of Massachusetts all say that students returning to school will have social, emotional, and academic needs that must be addressed in order to learn.

In response, educators need to be prepared to teach them.

“We have to learn about trauma-informed teaching, teaching that’s researched in trauma. We have to change our curriculum. We have to understand, have the physical needs been met of our students,” said Merrie Najimy President of Massachusetts Teachers Association.

Phase one of the proposed approach allocates time for school faculty and staff to prepare for the start of a completely new school year. No matter if school is in person, online, or hybrid models.

Phase two gives educators a chance to meet students and their families to assess the student’s emotional, educational, and technological needs.

Phase three marks the beginning of school, with a focus on students adjusting to the first 6 weeks of school. Phase four, the final phase, calls for check-in and modification to the curriculum if needed.

The letter also calls for funding for PPE and the change of curriculum to fight racism in the education system.