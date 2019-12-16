Breaking News
Massachusetts to invest in eliminating PFAS from drinking water

Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is planning to invest $24 million to protect residents from PFAS in drinking water.

Governor Charlie Baker said this will be a major step at eliminating PFAS chemicals from cities’ and towns’ water supply. Under the state’s proposal, the new standards would require public water suppliers to test for PFAS and act when there is a detection above the limit.

Westfield has had their drinking water impacted by PFAS contamination. The CDC has linked PFAS chemicals to a number of of health risks, including cancer, asthma, and thyroid disease. There are currently no federal PFAS standards for drinking water.

“This budget, I think, is a very big deal for the surrounding area because these are things we have become accustomed to,” Blandford resident Collin Partyka told 22News. “you should have access to water, especially clean water.”

The new standards would also make Massachusetts one of only two states with comprehensive clean-up standards for both soil and groundwater.

The state wants to hear your concerns about PFAS and the state’s proposed new standards. MassDEP is holding a public meeting at their office in Springfield in exactly one month, January 16.

