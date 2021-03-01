Massachusetts to receive first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine next week

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The second step of Phase 3 in the state’s reopening plan began on Monday.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that Massachusetts will most likely get its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week.

This as the state expands capacity limits at many businesses.

COVID-19 numbers are at their lowest levels since October.

Massachusetts has now entered into the second step of Phase 3, which removes all capacity limits for restaurants and allows up to 50 percent capacity for other businesses. A maximum of six people at a table and 90-minute limits on eating times remain in place.

But as the state’s reopening plan continues, doctors say we can’t let our guard down just yet.

“It does come with some additional risks,” said Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health. “This is not a depose with all precautions and let’s go back to the way it was in 2019. We are going to take a small step, we are going to watch for a few weeks, see if we get away with it like the others and if people continue to follow the rules, I’m hopeful we will.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine received approval for emergency use from the FDA over the weekend.

The company is set to deliver four million doses of its vaccine this week, but Massachusetts is not expected to get the doses until next week according to Gov. Baker.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden said, “You now have three highly efficacious vaccines. If you go to a place and you have J&J and that’s the one that’s available now, I would take it.”

The state is still on track to move to Phase 4 on March 22.

That would allow large indoor and outdoor venues to start accepting fans including Fenway Park and TD Garden.

A key factor in the J&J vaccine is it can be stored at regular refrigeration temperatures and requires just one dose.