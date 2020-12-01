Massachusetts travel restrictions updated due to rise in COVID-19 cases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has removed Vermont from the list of low-risk states to travel to because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Now all travelers from Vermont arriving in Massachusetts will have to fill out a traveling form.

According to the Massachusetts traveling guidelines, travelers who don’t meet the exceptions will have to quarantine for two weeks or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arrival.

People who are going to higher-risk states to commute or go to school are considered exempt. 22News spoke with Sarah Ryals from Florida who was in western Massachusetts to visit during the holidays.

Ryals told 22News, “It does make it more difficult and more to think about when you have to do all this stuff. Even for us coming up from Florida we have to get a COVID test and get there within the 72 hours.”

Failure to follow the travel order could result in fines.

Hawaii is now the only state in the US that doesn’t require quarantine upon arrival in Massachusetts.