AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday.

This event will honor the veterans still with us and the 15,000 souls at peace in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be speaking at the ceremony on Saturday, according to the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am honored to once again attend and speak at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the state’s Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. Our brave and dedicated veterans are the reason why we enjoy the freedoms we enjoy today. When the call goes out to defend our way of life, time and time again our veterans answer that call to defend our nation. On behalf of the city of Springfield, thank you to all of our veterans for your service sacrifice. God Bless the United States of America, God Bless our Springfield and God Bless our Veterans.”

The ceremony is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Agawam.