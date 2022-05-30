AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam held it’s own observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

The cemetery itself serving as the greatest reminder of those we’ve lost in the Nation’s wars. Each gravestone dotted with an American flag, placed there by volunteers late last week. Congressman Richard Neal spoke at Monday’s ceremony offering thanks to fallen veterans on behalf of the country.

“This is a great day for solemnity, across America. When we do in fact take but a few moments or hours to say thank you to those who served and gave their all. Thank you from the United States of America, said Neal.

Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe, and State Senator John Velis also spoke at Monday’s service.