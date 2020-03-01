Massachusetts voters express issues they want to see presidential candidates discuss

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are a lot of issues that voters are thinking about before super Tuesday. 22News spoke to voters who say they’re looking at candidates who speak about health care, the country’s budget, and the environment.

“The wetlands where they’re not being protected anymore, that’s horrible. What we’re destroying our planet. And if we don’t do anything to save it what’s going to left for our kids? And for our kids, kid,” Chicopee resident, Goodie Gardin told 22News.

When it comes to polling, in Massachusetts a recent UMass Amherst poll is showing Vermont senator Bernie Sanders just one point ahead of Massachusetts senator, Elizabeth Warren for the vote.

Another poll from UMass Lowell says nearly 40 percent of voters said they could change their minds before the primary.

“We all play a huge role in helping make sure that our world becomes a better place and the issues that we care about are, the issues that we personally care about are voiced in a public domain and that we can advocate for those issues and move those issues forward,” Boston resident, Rose Olson told 22News.

There are more than 4.4-million registered voters in Massachusetts and more than 55% aren’t affiliated with any party. But don’t worry, in Massachusetts, if you are unaffiliated, you can still vote in the Democratic primary.

“It’s a duty for everyone. I think if you want to walk around and talk about politics, I think you need to do what’s right, give you vote and I think it means something for everyone,” Chicopee resident, Dave Foley told 22News.

Massachusetts is one of 14 states to hold it’s presidential primary on March 3rd. Goodie Gardin added that if you don’t vote Tuesday you have yourself to blame.

Gardin told 22News, “If you don’t vote then you can’t complain. I can’t wait until Tuesday. I’m voting.”

You can check your voter status online by using the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website or by calling your local clerk’s office.