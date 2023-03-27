SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Women of Color Coalition hosted a discussion Monday night about former first lady Michelle Obama’s book.

The talk was led by a diverse panel of women who shared their stories of resiliency, challenges, and success at st. john’s congregational church in Springfield. Michelle Obama’s book” The Light we carry”, empowers readers with an emphasis on “overcoming uncertain times.”

“We are all grappling with different things just being human beings in a very chaotic world and so it’s learning different techniques and skills as people figure out ways to overcome, said Payton Shubrick, panelist, CEO & founder of 6bricks.

The Massachusetts women of color coalition address racial inequities through inclusion in the areas of political and civic leadership.